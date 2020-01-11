Live Now
Storm fatality: 1 dead after tree falls on house in Oil City

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person was killed early Saturday morning in Oil City, La. when a tree fell into a home on N. Kerley Avenue just before 1 a.m. as a tornado-warned storm was bringing damaging winds into the area. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person has died after a tree fell into a house in Oil City as storms rolled through Caddo Parish overnight.

It happened at a home on N. Kerley Avenue just before 1 a.m. as a tornado-warned storm was bringing damaging winds into the area.

The person who died was initially reported to be trapped inside the home. Firefighters and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded and attempted a rescue. However, once they reached the room in which the person was trapped within the heavily damaged home, they found that the victim had not survived.

The victim has not been identified.

Damage was also reported along Ferry Lake Road, not far from N. Kerley Avenue.

There are no reports of any other serious injuries.

