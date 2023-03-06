LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is reminding Louisianans to check the status of smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms when changing clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

“It’s been a long-standing practice in the fire safety world for these two tasks to go hand-in-hand– change your smoke and CO alarm batteries when you change your clocks,” said SFM Chief Dan Wallis.

SFM said that when checking the status of these devices to determine if a new battery is needed, also take note of their age.

If your smoke or CO alarms are older than 10 years, SFM said to upgrade to the 10-year, sealed battery alarms that don’t require any battery replacement through their lifetime. SFM also said that the newer alarms will require pressing the test button once a month to ensure the devices are working.

Wallis said, “We say it all the time, but it is a fact that smoke alarms save lives.”

“Make sure your family is protected by having these devices in your home and in working order at all times,” Wallis continued.

If you do not have a smoke alarm and cannot afford one, SFM has an Operation Save-A-Life program to help install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most.

You can learn more about the program and register for a smoke alarm here, or contact your local fire department.

Daylight Saving Time is on Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.