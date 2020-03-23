‘Stay at home’ order prompts shutdown of LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La., La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University moved to close campus following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide ‘stay at home’ general order.

Under the order issued Sunday, people can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order in response to COVID-19

It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

In response, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced the LSU campus wil close, “except for an extremely limited number of essential personnel and those students who have received permission from Residential Life to remain in on-campus housing.”

“This action will help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus affecting many of our friends and neighbors,” Galligan said. “It is our responsibility to make sure that each and every one of us complies with the letter and spirit of the order. You all have been fabulous so far and I know you will keep it going. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of the virus and keeping our state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed at this critical time. I firmly reiterate LSU’s commitment to fighting COVID-19 and protecting the health of our community.

All LSU System classes were moved online beginning March 12 and are expected to remain online throughout the spring semester, including LSU-Shreveport. Students living on campus were encouraged to return home.

Galligan’s message Sunday said student residents would receive a separate, more detailed email from Residential Life with details soon.

“Of course, we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for students who remain on campus and we will continue to provide essential services to those who must remain.”

