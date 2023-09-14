LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) — Lockport Police are searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a statue at a school on Wednesday.

Lockport Police Chief David Harrelson Jr. said the incident happened overnight at Holy Savior School.

Officers arrived at the scene to find that a statue of Jesus in front of the school’s church had been decapitated.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Lockport Police Department via Dispatch at (985)-532-2808 or through Facebook Messenger.

Latest Posts