Statewide Litter Task Force kicks off at LSU Burden Museum at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Governor John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are meeting at the LSU Burden Museum on Tuesday to introduce a Statewide Litter Task Force.

The event begins at 2:30 PM.

