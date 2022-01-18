Statewide Litter Task Force kicks off at LSU Burden Museum at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Governor John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are meeting at the LSU Burden Museum on Tuesday to introduce a Statewide Litter Task Force.
The event begins at 2:30 PM.
