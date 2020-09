BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Agriculture have reduced the statewide burn ban down to Cameron Parish only.

Calcasieu and Cameron were the last two parishes left in the ban. The ban was put into place due to some parish’s lack of water resources following Hurricane Laura. The ban in Cameron Parish will remain in effect until rescinded.

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture.