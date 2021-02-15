State troopers investigate 150 crashes in last two days due to winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police troopers investigated 150 crashes over the last two days thanks to winter weather, and together with the Department of Transportation and Development, they’re advising motorists to stay off the roads.

“Travel at this time is highly discouraged,” stated officials in a press release. “Motorists can find the most up-to-date road closure information by visiting www.511LA.org, calling 511, or downloading the Louisiana 511 smartphone application.”

If travel is unavoidable, LSP offers the following winter weather driving tips:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges, and shady spots on the roadway

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles as well as first responders

Move over or, if unable to move over, reduce speed for emergency vehicles on the shoulder

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.

For the latest on road conditions, pictures, videos, and LSP activities across the state, please visit the LSP Facebook and Twitter social media pages.