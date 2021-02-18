State senator files legislation to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 10, 2014, file photo, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, speaks to the Baton Rouge Press Club, in Baton Rouge, La. Peterson announced Thursday, July 9, 2020, that she won’t seek reelection as chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Sen. Karen Carter Peterson announced that she has filed legislation today to gradually raise Louisiana’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

The legislation would raise the minimum wage to $15 over five years, with the first increase coming in 2022. She said the legislation also guarantees that Louisiana’s minimum wage will increase to align with any federal minimum wage increase over $15.

“Louisiana’s minimum wage hasn’t budged from $7.25 an hour for well over a decade,” said Peterson in a press release. “Even before the pandemic, that was nowhere near enough. Now, frontline and essential workers are putting their lives on the line to keep our communities running, but too many still aren’t paid enough to take care of themselves and their families. It’s past time to give workers the raise they deserve. This bill is a much-needed boost to the economy, puts more money in the pocket of hard-working families who need it the most, and will lift thousands of Louisianans out of poverty. It’s time for us to act and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, because nobody should have to work two or three jobs to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.”