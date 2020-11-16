State sales tax holiday set for Nov. 20-21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A state sales tax holiday to provide relief for Louisiana residents recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta, in addition to the COVID-19 public health emergency, will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.

Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.

Eligible transactions include:

Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property

Placing tangible personal property on layaway

Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property

Prepared meals

Rentals or leases of tangible personal property

Sales of taxable services

Vehicles subject to license and title

The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.