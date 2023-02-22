LOUISIANA (KLFY)– State Representative Foy Gadberry has filed HB23 that requires cities or parishes to make organizations hosting parades to clean up the litter within 24 hours.

Under the bill, parade organizers would pay a deposit to the city to ensure clean up happens.

Cities or parishes would establish their own rules as far as methods of litter removal, the amount of the deposit, standards of cleanliness, and decide on punishment if those requirements are not met – which can include keeping the deposit money.

The bill leaves some of the control and requirements up to the governing authority but would not make them adopt the ordinance under state law.

Many cities already have clean up plans in place. However, this bill would put some of the burden on the parade hosts rather than the city.

