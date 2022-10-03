BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Republican State Rep. and Crowley native John Stefanski announced on Monday that he is running for Louisiana Attorney General.

“As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the rise in violent crime,” said Stefanski. “Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana’s next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear – the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe.”

Stefanski also named critical members of his campaign team.

“My level of commitment to this race is reflected in my team. We’ve put together one of the winningest and what I believe is the best campaign team in America,” said Stefanski. “More importantly, my entire team has Louisiana roots. They are personally invested in this race and have a genuine concern for the future of our state.”

The team includes Sally Nungesser of Nungesser Consulting, Chriss Carr as senior advisor, Bill Skelly of Causeway Solutions, Brent Barksdale and Go Big Media as the production team, Push Digital, as well as Lionel Rainet III and Lunden Chenevert as general consultant and strategist for the campaign.

Stefanski currently practices law in Crowley and has served in the state legislature since 2017. He sits as the chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Notably, Stefanski was a leader in the redistricting process for the state this year.

The election for the Attorney General race will take place on Nov. 18, 2023.