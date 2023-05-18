UPDATE: (5/18/2023) According to authorities, at 9:21 AM, the Bastrop Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Smith Street, in Bastrop, La. One subject was shot and pronounced dead, and one officer received minor injuries.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 18, 2023, Sheriff Mike Tubbs of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place on Smith Street in Bastrop, La. Tubbs also confirmed that Louisiana State Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

