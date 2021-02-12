State Police urges drivers to take caution during a forecasted severe weather



SHREVEPORT, La. (Louisiana State Police)- The National Weather Service in Shreveport is monitoring a cold front, which may bring the possibility of wintry precipitation, as it passes through Louisiana.

Beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday, a mixture of rain, freezing rain, ice, and/or snow is forecast to affect much of Louisiana. This weather event will likely affect motorists as an accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected.

Before deciding whether travel is necessary, Louisiana State Police urges motorists to stay informed with the latest weather and travel conditions. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, as temperatures near the freezing point.

If conditions deteriorate, motorists are encouraged to refrain from driving until conditions improve. If ice accumulates on bridges and/or overpasses, LSP said it will work closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and its local law enforcement partners to take appropriate measures.

Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state. For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.

Throughout the weather event, Troopers will be actively patrolling to monitor roadway conditions and assist stranded motorists.

LSP offers the following winter weather driving tips:

 Avoid unnecessary travel

 Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

 Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

 Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

 Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

 Be aware that ice may be difficult to see and is especially likely to be present on overpasses, bridges, and

shady spots on the roadway

 If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

 Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

 Watch for slow-moving DOTD vehicles as well as first responders

 Move over or, if unable to move over, reduce speed for emergency vehicles on the shoulder

 Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

It is illegal and potentially dangerous to drive around barricades. Under Louisiana law, motorists who choose to do so are responsible for damage to persons or property that result from doing so. Additionally, violators are subject to fines of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.