State Police sex offender detail ends with 19 arrests

After a four-day detail, 17 non-compliant sex offenders and two felony fugitives have been arrested and are off the streets, according to Louisiana State Police.

From December 16 through December 19 troopers with LSP, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a detail in and around Central and North Louisiana. Officials say the objective was to identify and apprehend individuals that were considered to not be in compliance with Louisiana’s sex offender law.

Police say those arrested include the following non-compliant sex offenders:

Russell Ray Johnson, 48 yoa, Derry, LA Kennedrick Jerome Phillips, 33 yoa, Campti, LA Yannick Telsee, 36 yoa, Campti, LA Travis Levard Johnson, 45 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Courtney T. Brimzey, 36 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Timothy Andrea Brimzy, 38 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Jason Cornelius Breda, 38 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Michael Wayne Johnson, 39 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Demond Royshod Carter, 41 yoa, Bossier City, LA Troy Wade Moses, 29 yoa, Bossier City, LA Edward Dewayne Glover, 46 yoa, Bossier City, LA Albert Charles Brewer, 63 yoa, Bossier City, LA Kenneth Lee Jones, 43 yoa, Bossier City, LA Dennis Martin Calhoun, 53 yoa, Shreveport, LA William F. Smith, 53 yoa, West Monroe, LA Kenneth Harris Jr., 37 yoa, Monroe, LA Robert V. Wilson, 34 yoa, Monroe, LA

And the following felony fugitives:

Ben Michael Collinsworth, 69 yoa, Goldonna, LA Anthony Lamar Lewis, 33 yoa, Monroe, LA

To access the Louisiana State Police, State Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry Site, you can click here.

The agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are: