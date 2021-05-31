UPDATE: State Police say missing, endangered W. Carroll Parish 14-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE, 5:03 p.m.: Louisiana State Police report that Katelyn Pace has been found safe.
ORIGINAL POST: FOREST, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II endangered/missing child advisory for a 14-year-old girl from Forest, La. in West Carroll Parish.
Katelyn Pace, 14 of Forest, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 102 pounds.
Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Katelyn Pace should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 428-2331.