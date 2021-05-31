UPDATE: State Police say missing, endangered W. Carroll Parish 14-year-old girl found safe

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - 2021 marks the 50th year that Memorial Day is being observed in the U.S. and there are many events happening in Acadiana today that will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Here's a look at some that you can attend:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

- Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery will hold their annual Memorial Day service this morning at 9 a.m. The program will feature a guest speaker and Blue Star Mom Eileen Hanson.

- Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. at the Mausoleum of the Resurrection Chapel of Calvary Cemetery.

- A Memorial Day Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery's Peace Chapel Mausoleum.

- Greenlawn Cemetery will put on their 57th annual Memorial Day event beginning at Noon. It will take place at Walters Funeral Home and will feature a distinguished veteran and a guest speaker.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

- St. Landry Parish Veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. The program, called "We Must Never Forget" will take place at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas and conclude at the Veterans Memorial.

IBERIA PARISH

- A dedication will take place this evening at the Veterans Memorial in Downtown New Iberia. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza and is sponsored by the Iberia Veterans Association.

VERMILION PARISH

-The Louisiana Military Museum in Abbeville will host a Memorial Day commemoration today from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will take place inside of the museum and feature a keynote address, a 21-gun salute and a performance of TAPS. Lunch will be served, with proceeds benefitting the museum.

- The Abbeville Garden Club will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Concord Street Memorial. It will feature members of the American Legion.