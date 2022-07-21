BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are looking to recruit members of the community to join their ranks.

A number of law enforcement officers view their careers as rewarding. According to one survey, more than half (56%) of officers who were asked said they were satisfied with their jobs.

Becoming a police officer affords an opportunity to serve the community, provides variety in day-to-day assignments, offers camaraderie with colleagues, and comes with a steady paycheck/insurance benefits.

LSP hopes to provide new recruits with the opportunities listed above by inviting them to apply to enroll in Cadet Class 102, which is anticipated to begin in mid-February of 2023.

The deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process is October 17, 2022.

Interested applicants can visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for applications and additional information related to the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and other frequently asked questions.