State Police respond to derogatory comments by someone claiming to be connected to the agency

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police are investigating an individual claiming to be connected to law enforcement in an effort back derogatory comments posted on social media.

“Please do not share unconfirmed posts or information that is not issued by a credible source,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “The spread of false or unconfirmed posts often leads to additional misinformation and causes unnecessary concerns in the community.”

State Police did not specify the context of the posts but said the information was fabricated and came from an alias account from someone not living in Louisiana.

“The intentional posting of known false information or threats could lead to criminal or civil consequences,” the law enforcement agency said.