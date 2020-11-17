State Police issues missing child advisory for Washington Parish 14-year-old

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II endangered/missing child advisory for a 14-year-old girl last seen near her residence in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.

Grace Talley, 14, is a Hispanic female with long dark brown hair, standing 5’3″ and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She was wearing a grey Columbia jacket when she disappeared. She was lase seen Nov. 16.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gracie Talley should immediately contact the Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-3611.