State Police issue endangered/missing child alert for missing Shreveport 17-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a missing 17-year-old last seen in Shreveport.

Shamia Little, 17, is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer-style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer-style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

Little was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on July 6 in the area of Jacob St. and Kennedy Ave. in Shreveport.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Shamia Little should immediately contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 716-8761 or local law enforcement.