State Police issue Endangered Missing Child Advisory in Red River Parish

(KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office. They need assistance in locating 14-year-old Diamond Robertson of Coushatta.

She was last seen by her family this morning at approximately 9 a.m. The child is a Black female, with medium length black hair, and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs. Diamond was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white “Fila” tennis shoes. She was also last seen with her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier. She may be traveling toward the area of Campti, La.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at (318) 932-4221.