VINTON, La. (KLFY) — Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Calcasieu Parish.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA Hwy 108 in Calcasieu Parish. The incident came after a traffic stop that then led the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Sulphur Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vinton Police Department in a pursuit.

During and at the end of the pursuit, an exchange of gunfire occurred. The subject was pronounced dead on the scene. At least one officer sustained injuries during the incident.

LSP Force Investigation Unit, LSP Investigators, and LSP Crime Lab Technicians are working to process this crime scene and gather further information.

This is an active scene; please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 337-304-3994.