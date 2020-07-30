State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

Authorities say Lake Charles Police officers responded to an alleged carjacking at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, near the intersection of Shattuck Street and O’Brien Street in Lake Charles. Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of 13th Street after the suspect crashed into a house.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a firearm. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing