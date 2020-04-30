State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed two Lake Charles officers conducted a traffic stop on Tulip Street near 5th Avenue in an attempt to apprehend a suspect identified as 22-year-old Branden Roberts of Lake Charles. Roberts was wanted for two counts of attempted homicide.

Authorities say during the course of the traffic stop, Roberts exited the vehicle from the passenger side and discharged a firearm towards officers. Police say the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot when he was confronted by additional responding officers resulting in at least one officer firing at him.

Authorities say the suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Upon release, he will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Charges related to this incident are pending at this time.