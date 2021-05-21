State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ascension Parish

SORRENTO, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving two Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The APSO requested the LSPBI to investigate the May 21 shooting that happened shortly after 12 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two APSO deputies responded to a disturbance call on Wildwood Drive in the River Ridge subdivision.

After deputies made contact with the residents, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputies and three male suspects. During the course of the confrontation, a deputy discharged his firearm striking one suspect.

The suspect sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. One deputy also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.