LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY)– A baby delivered after his mother was killed in a car crash in Thibodaux last month, has died.

According to State Police, Khalili Anthony Ledet had been in critical condition after his mother, Emily Ledet, 20 died in a crash May 1 at Ridgefield Road and La. 3185.

Police said Ledet was a passenger in a Ford Escape that was struck by a pick up truck driven by Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux.

Dyer, according to police, failed to yield at a stop sign and plowed into the Ford. He suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Ford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Ledet was rushed to an area hospital where doctors were able to deliver her infant.

Police said shortly after the delivery, she passed away.

Nearly a month later, baby Khalil has died and authorities have upgraded Dyer’s charges to an additional charge of third degree feticide.

Dyer had been booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of vehicular homicide, six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation of a vehicle, establishing of speed zones, and safety belt use.