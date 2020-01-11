State Police hunting for abducted infant with life-threatening condition

SABINE PARISH — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are on the lookout for a couple who took a newborn baby with life-threatening injuries before it could be transported to a Shreveport hospital.

LSP issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department. The baby, born around 1 a.m. this morning (Jan. 11) was taken at around 3:55 a.m., according to a press release.

Brittany Parrie

Shaun Levy

The parents, Shaun Levy, 39, and Brittany Parrie, 28, left the hospital, with the newborn, in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade. The Cadillac may be displaying a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793). Levy recently registered the vehicle in Alabama on January 7, 2020, so it is possible the Texas plate is still displayed on the vehicle.

Levy is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time of departure.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.