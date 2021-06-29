State police discouraging travel on I-10 through Lake Charles due to expected delays from overturned 18-wheeler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Interstate 10 is closed in both directions east of Lake Charles due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials.

According to State Police, the roads will be closed for an unknown period of time.

Eastbound motorists may use US 90 as a detour route and westbound motorists may take LA 397 north to LA 3059 west to US 171 south to I-10 west as a detour route, police said.

Delays stretch to before these detour routes.

Police say attempted travel on I-10 through Lake Charles is discouraged.