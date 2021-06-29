State police discouraging travel on I-10 through Lake Charles due to expected delays from overturned 18-wheeler

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Interstate 10 is closed in both directions east of Lake Charles due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials.

According to State Police, the roads will be closed for an unknown period of time.

Eastbound motorists may use US 90 as a detour route and westbound motorists may take LA 397 north to LA 3059 west to US 171 south to I-10 west as a detour route, police said.

Delays stretch to before these detour routes.

Police say attempted travel on I-10 through Lake Charles is discouraged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar