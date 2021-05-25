State Police complete investigation of Iberia Parish inmate’s death, forward findings to District Attorney

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police have completed their investigation of the death of an Iberia Parish Jail inmate and forwarded the findings to the 16th Judicial Court District Attorney’s Office.

The LSP report on the November death of Mandi Caliz while she was serving a 30-day sentence was delivered to the 16th JDC last week, according to District Attorney Bo Duhé.

From there, the report will be screened and a determination made if there are any crimes that should be prosecuted, whether any charges should be sent to a grand jury or detailed in a bill of information, or if there are no grounds to carry the investigation further.