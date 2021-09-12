State Police: Breaux Bridge man on bike struck and killed by driver who initially fled, then returned to scene

Denham Springs, La. (KLFY) – A 35-year-old Breaux Bridge man riding his bicycle was struck from behind and killed by a driver who initially fled the scene in Denham Springs, according to State Police.

It happened early Sunday morning on La. Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.

Police said Joshua Dore was riding his bicycle around 2 a.m. when a truck driven by 59-year-old Terrell Turner of Walker allegedly struck Dore from behind and fled.

Dore was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Walker, who initially fled the scene, returned a short while later and was arrested, police said.

He was charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, hit and run, obstruction of justice, reckless operation and filing a false police report.