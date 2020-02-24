Live Now
State Police: Beware of pickpockets at Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) A gang of suspected pickpockets who allegedly targeted a French Quarter crowd over the weekend has been arrested and charged by State Police.

Over the course of the Mardi Gras weekend, Troopers say they have made numerous arrests and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen items from pickpocket suspects.

The large crowds on Bourbon Street and at parade routes can create the opportunity for criminal activity, particularly teams of pickpockets targeting individuals in the crowd, police said.

Troopers urge citizens to use caution and utilize the below tips to prevent yourself from being a victim:

— Limit what you carry. Pickpockets can’t steal what you don’t have. Get rid of unnecessary items and take a minimalistic approach to carrying cash and cards. Leave your valuables locked away and only bring the essentials.

— Keep wallets in your front pocket. Back pocket wallets are an easy target for thieves. A super slim wallet creates a slim profile and allows you to store valuables in your front pocket where they’re harder to steal.

— Leave nothing unattended. Unattended purses and bags make it easy for thieves to steal your valuables. Do not hang a bag or purse over the back of a chair and do not leave it behind while you walk off.

— Never pat your pocket to see if your wallet is there. This lets a criminal know the exact location of your valuables.

