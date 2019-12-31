1  of  2
State Police: 79-year-old man killed in head-on crash south of Baton Rouge

Louisiana
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. State Police Troop A was called to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 75 south of La. Hwy. 3066.

The crash killed Millard Kelley of Plaquemine, the State Police report said.

The initial investigation indicated the crash occurred as a 29-year-old driver was traveling southbound on La. Hwy. 75 in a 1998 GMC Sierra.

At the same time, Kelley was traveling northbound on La. Hwy. 75 in a 2018 Nissan Frontier.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver reportedly crossed the center line and hit the passing vehicle head on.

Kelley was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, investigators said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The other driver was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending, authorities said.

