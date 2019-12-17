State Police: 11 arrested in undercover sex trafficking investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY)- A two-day undercover sex trafficking investigation led 11 arrests in north Louisiana.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Louisiana State Police troopers, along with other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted the investigation in the Shreveport/Bossier area.

The primary goal of this operation was to rescue human trafficking and child sex trafficking victims while identifying and arresting sex traffickers and child predators, authorities said.

As a result of the investigation, the following 11 individuals were arrested.













Soliciting of Prostitution:

Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA

Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Prostitution:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX

Inciting Prostitution:

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX

