BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections are performing an investigation after the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, inmate Carlos McGrew, 42, was involved in a fight with another inmate, Kevin Hamburg, 27, where he died at the prison around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said Hamburg is in investigative segregation.

Officials said the fight was discovered by correctional officers.

A news release from DPS&C said McGrew was serving two life sentences for two second-degree murders, along with four years for possession of heroin and one year for aggravated battery and Hamburg is serving 85 years on a conviction for armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree battery, aggravated second-degree battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.