State Offices will be closed Monday in seven Louisiana parishes

(KLFY) Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced that state offices will be closed Monday, February 22, in seven northwest Louisiana parishes due to continuing water pressure problems caused by the severe winter weather experienced in the area.

Those parishes are:

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Claiborne

DeSoto

Red River

Webster

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary, Dardenne said.

He said state employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.