State offices will be closed Monday in 29 Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday due to winter storms passing through parts of Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced.

The offices in the following areas will be closed:

Avoyelles

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Caldwell

Catahoula

Claiborne

Concordia

DeSoto

East Carroll

Franklin

Grant

Jackson

LaSalle

Lincoln

Madison

Morehouse

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Rapides

Red River

Richland

Sabine

Tensas

Union

Vernon

Webster

West Carroll

Winn

