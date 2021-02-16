State offices closed statewide Wednesday, February 17 due to severe weather conditions

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will be closed statewide Wednesday, February 17, due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.

All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

All State offices tomorrow will be closed as a result of the winter weather across the state. Temperatures are still very low and will remain so through the night. Continue to take safety measures when it comes to heating your home and continue to stay off the roads. #lagov #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 16, 2021

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.



State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.