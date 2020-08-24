State offices closed Monday in 35 Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Due to the threat of severe weather associated with Hurricanes Marco and Laura, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 24, in the following 35 south Louisiana parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees who work in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors.