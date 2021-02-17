State offices closed in 36 parishes Thursday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced that state offices will be closed in the 36 parishes Thursday, February 18, due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.

State offices in Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn will remain closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution, Dardenne said.

Agency heads will be responsible for determining essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary, he said.