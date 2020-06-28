Louisiana State leaders host panel on race

State leaders hosted a discussion Friday of race issues in today’s society in an effort to help heal the divide.

“We have to start somewhere,” Pastor Leonard Veal said. “We can always point out the problem but what are we going to do about the solution?”

State representative Ted James shared his personal battle with racism, hoping to open eyes to what he calls an on-going problem. James says everyone need to work together to create solutions.

“I think we need to admit that this is a problem and we can admit that without being anti police,” James said.

Councilman Hunter Landry says his goal is to not treat this time in history as a moment, but a movement and continue fighting injustice.