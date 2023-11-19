DERIDDER, La. (KLFY)– The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in getting information on a large commercial structure fire that happened in Deridder Saturday morning.

The Rosepine Fire Department worked to tame the fire at the Benoit Ford dealership, located in the 18000 block of Johnnie B Hall Memorial Highway, around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials said the fire engulfed and heavily damaged the building and all of the dealership’s contents and inventory.

The fire marshal’s office is currently looking for videos and photos from the public to help direct them to the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be shared when made available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts