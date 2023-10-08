LOUISIANA (KLFY)– The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal can now get thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana after being selected as a federal

grant award recipient.

SFM will be receiving $180,050 from FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year 2022 Fire Prevention and Safety Grant award, which is expected to increase smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program, a program where local firefighters provide free smoke alarm installations to those in need.

Also, for the first time, SFM plans to have an inventory of 100 smoke alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement as we ask Louisianans to be especially fire aware next week during National Fire Prevention Week,” State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis said. “Part of being fire aware is being prepared and the best way to be prepared for a fire emergency in your home is to have a working smoke alarm looking out for you and your loved ones when you go to sleep at night.”

This award comes right in time for National Fire Prevention Week, which is recognized nationwide from Oct. 8-14.