BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is advising residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms.

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been participating in the American Red Cross of Louisiana’s ‘Sound the Alarm’ event, which aims to install free smoke alarms in the homes of those who need them.

Last week, sixty were installed in homes across the northern Louisiana city of Bastrop.

Credit: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

But residents in all parishes, including East Baton Rouge, are encouraged to request a working smoke alarm from the State Fire Marshal’s Office if they need one.

Click here to register for a smoke alarm.