State fire marshal revises Hurricane Laura burn ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have lifted the cease and desist order for all private burning for a number of parishes affected by Hurricane Laura.

The cease and desist orders have been lifted in Allen, Beauregard, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon and Winn parishes.

In Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, however, the burn ban remains in effect with private burning only allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

The revised orders go into effect today and will last until rescinded.

The shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.