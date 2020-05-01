State Fire Marshal releases protocol for outdoor religious services

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The state Fire Marshal has released guidelines for churches planning to hold outdoor religious services.

“In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Proclamation to be released May 1,
2020, any outdoor religious and places of worship venue must adhere to strict mitigation
standards in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning said in a statement. “The general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.”

