State Fire Marshal releases protocol for outdoor religious services

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) -- Louisiana consumers could soon see a limited variety of meat products on grocery shelves due to food supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Depleted workforces across the U.S. will likely lead to spot shortages of beef, pork and poultry products, according to Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.

"If we do not get the beef plants and the poultry plants back online," said Strain, "then in a week or two, we could start seeing more severe shortages." As of April 24, roughly 30% of U.S. pork packing capacity and 25% of beef capacity was offline.