State Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Homer, two bodies found inside

HOMER, La. — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Homer that involves two deaths.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Homer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street around 2:45 AM on Tuesday.
Firefighters later found the bodies of two people inside the home.
Details are limited at this time and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
