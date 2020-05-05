State Fire Marshal investigating house fire in Homer, two bodies found inside

1  of  2
by: Jonathan Freeman

HOMER, La. — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Homer that involves two deaths.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Homer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street around 2:45 AM on Tuesday.

Firefighters later found the bodies of two people inside the home.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

