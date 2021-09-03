State Fire Marshal: Generator safety tips to keep you and your family safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to reiterate the importance of generator safety as more people are calling 911 to report carbon monoxide poisoning, injuries and fires in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“At this time, four lives have been lost as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning due to the improper use

of a generator. Numerous 911 calls and hospitalizations for carbon monoxide poisoning are also being

reported. We’ve also been informed of around a dozen burn injuries and house fires attributed to

attempts to refuel a generator while it was running. All of this is preventable and we have to do better,”

said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

“In addition, we are hearing from local fire departments that they are seeing an increase in calls of carbon

monoxide alarms alerting,” said Browning, “On one hand, it’s great that so many people have alarms to

warn them. However, many of those alarms are coming from homes powered by home standby

generators that are installed to remain in one location. This is an unusual circumstance that we feel is

primarily attributed to the continuous use of these generators, longer than they’re usually used and

certainly longer than they’ve likely been used since their installation.”

SFM tips for homeowners using standby generators:

Have a CO monitor

Give the generator a break once or twice a day to allow for any exhaust build up around your

home to clear

Open windows and doors during those breaks to allow for any CO build up inside of your home to clear

Ensure your generator is being properly maintained including the oil change frequency requirements

Refer to your owner’s manual or contact your dealer or unit’s manufacturer if you have concerns or questions regarding proper installation or maintenance

What to do when your CO monitor alarms:

Turn off the generator and open doors and windows to ventilate your home

Look for any air entry points into the home near your unit and ensure that those are properly closed and sealed off, such as windows or doors, air intakes, nearby dryer vents, or crawl spaces

Inspect your air filter for any dirt or debris residue and change the filter if found to be dirty

Check for anything around the unit that might be blocking airflow and remove the blockage

Safety tips for portable generators: