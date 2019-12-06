Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State Fire Marshal Deputy arrested for malfeasance in office, other charges

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Following a thorough investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested one of its own, according to a press release from SFM.

Arrest warrants for James “Clay” Barrett, a corporal in the Lake Charles area, include eight counts of 1st Degree Injuring Public Records as well as three counts of Malfeasance in Office.

Barrett resigned his position with the agency upon his arrest, according to authorities.

Officials with the SFM say the investigation into Clay Barrett began in November when a supervisor’s routine review of Barrett’s fire investigation case files revealed inconsistencies. It was later learned Barrett had taken steps to cover up incomplete and/or incorrect investigative work in two of his fire cases.

As a result, fire investigation cases with Barrett’s involvement are being reevaluated for any similar inconsistencies.

“To be a State Fire Marshal deputy is more than just a job; it’s a commitment to public safety and abating arson with integrity and pride,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

“These allegations against Clay Barrett are disgraceful. They should not diminish the upstanding reputation of the dozens of deputies who represent this agency day in and day out with good, honorable work for the people of Louisiana. They also should not discredit the quality of the hundreds of fire investigations the agency conducts throughout each year. We will not tolerate anything less than the utmost professionalism from our agency and its employees,” added Browning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories