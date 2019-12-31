State Fire Marshal: Another investigation underway involving a death, statewide death toll this month is 12

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in Caldwell Parish. Officials say one man died in that fire.

Firefighters responded to the call in Grayson around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Marshal’s office, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered inside the home.

They say his death brings the total fatal fire count in the state of Louisiana this month up to 10 with 12 deaths.

Eight of those fires have occurred in north Louisiana. More information will be released as it becomes available.