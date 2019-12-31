1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

State Fire Marshal: Another investigation underway involving a death, statewide death toll this month is 12

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in Caldwell Parish. Officials say one man died in that fire.

Firefighters responded to the call in Grayson around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Marshal’s office, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered inside the home.

They say his death brings the total fatal fire count in the state of Louisiana this month up to 10 with 12 deaths.

Eight of those fires have occurred in north Louisiana. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories