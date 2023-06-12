Mat Dawson loves his life, his wife and his Starry Night at Waffle House

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When the night is right, there’s no place like Waffle House.

That’s because as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, some folks find their own kind of comfort in 24-hour comfort food.

Folks like Louisiana pharmacist Matt Dawson.

Matt says, “I love breakfast food and this is my kind of place.”

Matt Dawson is from Pineville, Louisiana.

That’s about three and a half hours north of New Orleans.

He’s the dad of two daughters with his wife Amber.

Back when Amber was sick with kidney problems, they head to New Orleans for treatment.

On the way home, their first stop was Waffle House.

The pharmacist found the rest of the prescription for Amber when he picked up his paintbrush and passion over the last 30 years.

Inspired by the 1889 classic painting, The Starry Night, he created his own interpretation.

It’s called Starry Waffles.

Matt Dawson says, “it was a special place at a special time.”

He had other paintings of Waffle House.

This one he wanted to make “magical.”

Fine dining and fine art sat down at the same table. Starry Waffles sold, online in ten minutes for $600.

Matt says, “I was shocked! I never sold one for that much, that quickly before.”

From Germany to Japan to the fifty states, something spoke to the world about his creation.

Matt Dawson is the man who moved a masterpiece to the Louisiana menu.

Because he loves his life.

His wife.

And his Starry Night at Waffle House.

