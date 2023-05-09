STARKS, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl playing a game of hide and seek with her friends.

“Apparently her and some of her friends were out playing hide and go seek and strayed onto the neighbor’s property. The neighbor saw shadows, went inside to receive his gun, came back and saw the kids running away from his residence and fired rounds at them as they were leaving his property,” Stitch Guillory Chief Deputy of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired Sunday call on Jimmy Doyle Road and located the wounded teen.

Homeowner David Doyle, 58, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and the illegal discharge of a firearm after admitting to firing the weapon as the kids were exiting the property.

“The law says if you are about to receive great bodily harm or somebody else then you have the right to use deadly force but when he made the statement that they were running away from his property, then he had no right to fire on them as they were running away from his property.”

Doyle is currently booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.